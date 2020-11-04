Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 533,305 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 137.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 184,994 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 103.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 80,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.