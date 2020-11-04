Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.25

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPCAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

