CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Conning Inc. grew its position in CDW by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CDW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CDW by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

