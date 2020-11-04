CEEK VR Trading Down 6.5% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $339,604.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, IDEX and RightBTC. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00024846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.25 or 0.03688047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00200216 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

