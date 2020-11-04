Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 125.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 637.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

