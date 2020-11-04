Cerner Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cerner in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

