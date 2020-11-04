ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. ChannelAdvisor has set its Q3 2020

Parties interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $935,550.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $158,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,216 shares of company stock worth $4,734,732. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

