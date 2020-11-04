Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Truist

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.58.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $250.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,961. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 724.6% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.