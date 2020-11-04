ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. TheStreet upgraded ChemoCentryx from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.10.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

