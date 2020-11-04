Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 859.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMRX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Several research firms recently commented on CMRX. ValuEngine cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

