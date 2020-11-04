China Renaissance Securities Upgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Buy

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4,000.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3,360.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,048.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,160.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,906.67. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

