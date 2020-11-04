Christopher Jones Sells 56,556 Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider Christopher Jones sold 56,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £2,827.80 ($3,694.54).

Shares of LON:CYAN opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.80. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

Get CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) alerts:

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.