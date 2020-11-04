Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 20882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

CIOXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cielo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Cielo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.