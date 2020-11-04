Cigna (CI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.96. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

