City Office REIT (CIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. City Office REIT has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.15-1.18 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $292.50 million, a PE ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIO. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

