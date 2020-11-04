Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Clarus has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of CLAR opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

