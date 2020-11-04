Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

