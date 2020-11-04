Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 35 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $629.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $593.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $666.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.