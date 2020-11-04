Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 667.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 109,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

