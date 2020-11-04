Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $231,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $154,050,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,549,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $274.48 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

