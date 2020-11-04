Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $253,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.