Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $273,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $4,433,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

