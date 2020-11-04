Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,487,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $225.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.