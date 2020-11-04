Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 40.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

