Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 6,968 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

