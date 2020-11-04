Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 484,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,409,000 after acquiring an additional 310,417 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $302,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

