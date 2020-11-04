Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $268,507,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $68,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Moody’s by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 173,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Shares of MCO opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.80. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

