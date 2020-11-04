Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

