Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 2,975 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.71. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

