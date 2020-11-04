Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.03, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

