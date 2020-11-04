Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 96,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

