Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. On average, analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLVS stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLVS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

