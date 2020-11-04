Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after buying an additional 1,787,665 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,298,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 298,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 27.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.