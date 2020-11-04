CNA Financial Co. (CNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. CNA Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

