CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55.

CNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE CNA opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. AMG Funds LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

