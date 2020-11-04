CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

