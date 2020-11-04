CNX Resources Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CNX Resources stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.84. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after buying an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.