Codexis (CDXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $801.76 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

