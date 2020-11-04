Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Vertical Group raised Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. Coherent has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Coherent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 767.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coherent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

