Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Colony Bankcorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 88.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

