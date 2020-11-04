Comerica Bank Acquires 1,274 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after buying an additional 209,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 81.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after buying an additional 719,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 485.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after buying an additional 633,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $291.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.80 and a 200-day moving average of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,818.70 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

