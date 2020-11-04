Comerica Bank Acquires 1,405 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Lam Research by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,100.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 136.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $370.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,719 shares of company stock worth $14,382,932. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

