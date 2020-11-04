Comerica Bank Acquires 1,558 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.78. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $150.41 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $219,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

