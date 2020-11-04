Comerica Bank Acquires 250 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CSX by 30.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CSX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

