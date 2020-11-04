Comerica Bank Acquires 39,241 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,138,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. AXA lifted its position in Element Solutions by 42.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,325,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Element Solutions by 95.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 114,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESI stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.