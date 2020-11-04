Comerica Bank Acquires 974 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

