Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.34% of QTS Realty Trust worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,116,169. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

