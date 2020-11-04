Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.