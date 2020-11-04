Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.32% of Neogen worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Neogen by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.55. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $82.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

