Comerica Bank Buys 32,309 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.80.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

